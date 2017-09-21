Bae Of The Day: Kelis’ Milkshake Is Still Fire In 2017

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor SUSHISAMBA,)

Kelis Is Bae

There’s a lot of talk about Nicki Minaj and Nas being coupled up and smashing each other’s cakes to smithereens. But Nicki has some big shoes to fill. Let’s not forget that Nas’ ex is none other than musical genius and perpetual bae Kelis.

Happy Saturday !

A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

Kelis was huge at the beginning of the century with her hits but she’s also still fine as all get out a decade and a half later. So without further ado, let’s get into it. Here’s why Kelis is bae.

#mom if I give you the world #myboys #diamondsandpearls

A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

Drop in, turn up the volume, go home! 8 hours in #stockholm . It's just what we do , it's a lifestyle xoxo

A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

When you know you need to wrap your hair for bed , but feelin sexier then that at the moment…

A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

I wanted to bring new era 70's modern disco out tonight! A Good hair day makes party better @bbcpitchbattle

A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    Sunshine in my face and I'm feelin alright

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    Get it on a Monday

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    Knight loves sneaking around taking pics , I was ready for him this time lol

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    Let me shower you 😉 happy Monday ! #glitter #mondays

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    I miss the beach already!!!!! #beachbum

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

    Play hard … 😉 #red

    A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on

