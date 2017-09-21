There Goes My Bumpy: Usher’s Gay Herpes Accuser Claims They Had Sex In Korean Spa

Image via Said Elatab/Splash News

Usher’s Gay Herpes Accuser Spills Details About Alleged Tryst

If you thought the intensity of Usher’s inflamed accusations had subsided, then the joke’s on you.

According to TMZ, Ursh’s gay herpes accuser is coming forth with new details about their allegedly steamy affair.

Let this brotha tell it, he and Ush did the nasty inside a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles.

While all three accusers have file suit against him, Usher is still denying that he has the virus nor will he submit to a drug test.

Are you buying ANY of these stories?