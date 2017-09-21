Dirty Doggin’ Funny Guys: Mike Epps Comments On Kevin Hart’s Cheating “Wang Wang” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mike Epps Comments On Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal
Comedians are having a tough week! But, no fear, Mike Epps is here to ease some of Kevin Hart’s guilt for stepping out on his pregnant wife on her birthday and leaving behind tons of evidence. Take a look.
SMH, keep your wang wang in your pants Kevin. Plain and simple. Mike knows, he’s been there before!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.