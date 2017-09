Usher has been in the limelight most of his life. The crooner will be coming to Oprah’s master class on Sept. 23rd.

Saturday, September 23 spotlights multi-platinum singer-songwriter Usher at 9 p.m. ET/PT and a second episode with R&B legend Gladys Knight at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

(If Video Isn’t Showing, Adjust Browser To Allow Unsafe Script)