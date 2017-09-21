Get Your Tissues Ready: Jhené Aiko Drops Moving New Short Film, ‘Trip’

Jhené Aiko’s New Short Film Will Make You Emotional

‘Trip’ is Jhené Aiko’s new 23-minute short film, said to be a semi-autobiographical exploration of “love, loss, and self-discovery,” also featuring original poetry from Aiko. The film was written by Jhené herself, along with the film’s director Tracy Oliver–who’s known most recently for her work in the ever-popular Girl’s Trip.

In the film, Jhené stars as Penny, who sparks a romantic relationship before having proper time to grieve over the loss of her brother. Penny says in the film, “I am looking for a brother’s love in every single man. But you’ll never see me like my brother did, you’ll never need me like a brother did. There’s a black hole in my soul. It’s beginning to show.”

‘Trip’ is a journey of self-discovery led by drugs, loss, and love. The mini movie is currently available to stream for free via YouTube, but fans can purchase it for $4 through her newly-launched website, JheneIsPenny.com.