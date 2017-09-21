For Your Viewing Pleasure: New Aspire TV Show “The Graduates ATL” Follows Six Atlanta HBCU Alums

HBCU Grads Star In New Aspire Show Set In Atlanta

Atlanta provides the setting for another new black show…

Aspire (@tvASPiRE), the network that reflects, shares and celebrates the experiences of black culture and urban lifestyle, announced today that it will launch a new season of the web series “The Graduates.” “The Graduates ATL” will premiere inside the network’s coverage of HBCU football games while also rolling out online. The eight-part series will launch Saturday, September 30, during halftime of the Miles College versus Alabama State University game at 6 p.m. ET. Webisodes will be available on http://www.aspire.tv the same day they premiere on air.

Moving south from New York City, “The Graduates ATL” is a web series that follows six driven HBCU graduates as they follow their passions and build their careers in Atlanta. In this season, we will see how these graduates adjust to life in the real world – in their jobs, friendships and relationships – as they try to stay true to and achieve their dreams. We will see aspiring moguls, entrepreneurs and executives as they pursue their passion in various competitive industries.

“HBCUs are a fabric of black culture and the cornerstone of black history. We are proud to share the experiences and lives of HBCU graduates in another metropolitan city,” said Melissa Ingram, vice president, channel manager, Aspire. “Building on the success of ‘The Graduates NYC’, we are excited to introduce our viewers to an Atlanta cast made up of big personalities and diverse voices that are all making their mark on the city with their unique stories.”

We’re excited to see the whole lineup but are especially here to root on our homegirl Mimi who is one of the cast members!

Hit the flip for more on the Graduates and their stories