How You Doinnnn’ Hater: Tiny Denies Wendy Williams’ Claims That T.I. Wears Lift In His Shoes

WELP!

Tiny Defends T.I. From Wendy Williams

Tiny Harris saw that petty spat between her estranged husband and a talk show host and she’s got something to say. The Xscape songstress recently appeared on V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith alongside her bandmates.

While there, she was asked to speak on the brief feud between Tip and Wendy Williams who blasted him for wearing “lifts” in shoes to help his short stature after he spoke on her bikini photos.

According to Tiny, there’s simply no reason for Tip to try to be taller because he already “thinks he’s the man.”

“No, the man doesn’t really care about being tall. He is who he is…I’ve never seen it. I’ve been with the man for 16 years. He must be hiding them from me.” “He think he the man,” she added. “He don’t care if he’s this height or this height.”

Tiny and Xscape will appear on Wendy Williams Friday ahead of their tour and Tiny’s adamant that she wants no part of the T.I. VS Wendy beef.

“I just want you to leave me out of it,” said Tiny. “I have nothing to do with it, but just leave me out of it. Leave me out of it. I’m not in it.”

How you doinnnnn Wendy?

What do you think about Tiny defending Tip???