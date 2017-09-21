BreakingBossip: Let’s Talk About Revealed Usher Herpes Accuser “Jane Doe” #EdLoverShow

Image via Wylde/Splash News

Usher’s Secret Squirrel Herpes Accuser Reveals Herself

The woman who sued Usher for $20 million for allegedly giving her herpes has decided to reveal herself and Ed Lover, Monie Love and our Associate Editor Jah have plenty to say bout it on #BreakingBossip on the Ed Lover Show.

After months of keeping herself hidden from the the public, the woman suing Usher for 20 of them M’s has taken Future’s advice and masked off.

Let her tell it, she isn’t a groupie but unlike Quantasia Sharpton, she IS a bumpy. Laura Helm admits that she DOES have the herpes virus and she’s convinced she got it from Usher.

How can she prove it though?

