Cardi B Says NYPD Officers Choked Her Out For No Reason, But NY Cops Say That’s A Lie

Cardi B Says NY Cop Put Her In A Choke Hold

Cardi B let her fans know earlier this week that an NYC officer had manhandled her during what should have been a routine traffic situation.

The rapper says she and a cousin got into a fender bender in NYC’s Columbus Circle during rush hour on Tuesday. She claims a driver slammed into her new orange Bentley truck. Being Bronx chicks, they, of course, hopped out of the vehicle and began arguing with the other driver.

That’s when cops pulled up, and according to Cardi, put her in a chokehold and slammed her against her own vehicle. She says he let her go once things calmed down, but didn’t bother taking an accident report or writing any tickets.

However the police, of course, say nothing like that happened. NYPD Assistant Commissioner Peter Donald tells TMZ that the precinct conducted a “full investigation” into Cardi’s claims, and can’t come up with any proof whatsoever that one of their boys in blue laid a hand on Cardi.

He says they’ve checked all surveillance video in the area and spoken to their officers…and aren’t coming up with anything. To top it all off, Cardi isn’t taking any legal action over the incident and refuses to come forward to police or the press with any further details.

We don’t doubt that her story has some merit. But seeing how she’s been known to get when she’s upset…

Maybe she’s keeping her lips sealed because she got off easy. Who knows?

