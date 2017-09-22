Aaron Hernandez Found To Have Severe CTE, Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Sues NFL

Aaron Hernandez Diagnosed With CTE, Fiancee Sues NFL

Aaron Hernandez has been found to have had an extreme case of CTE, researchers told ESPN on Thursday.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease that can only be diagnosed after death. The disorder is typically found in deceased football players, military members, boxers, and anyone else who suffers repeated head trauma over the course of their lives/careers. Henandez’ lawyer told reporters “it was the most severe case they had ever seen for someone of Aaron’s age.”

He says Hernandez had shown signs of aggression, memory loss, and impulsivity, easily associated with the condition. As such, he, on behalf of Hernandez’ fiancee Shayanna Jenkins, has placed a lawsuit against the NFL and the New England Patriots for not disclosing the true dangers of playing the sport professionally.

The league recently settled a class action suit by a number of retired players, agreeing to pay $1 billion to ex-players who also felt misled about the dangers of the sport, and began making payments this summer. So this case isn’t unfounded by any means.

Hernandez was found to be stage 3 in the disease (out of only 4 possible), and was only 27 years old when he took his own life inside his prison cell.

