Here’s Why Ashy Twitter Is Treating Jemele Hill The Same Way Racists Treated Her Last Week

Ashy Twitter Turned Its Back On Jemele Hill

A couple of days ago the good folks at Very Smart Brothas wrote an article entitled “Straight Black Men Are the White People of Black People” that makes a simple point: black men hold the power over black women that white men hold over everywhere else. It’s a pretty simple and non-controversial point if you think about it.

Then Jemele Hill RT’d the article and ashy, snowflakes felt triggered. They felt betrayed because…who knows why? Let’s look at these dudes treat Jemele like white people treated her when she insulted Trump, thus furthering the point of the article in the first place. Get it? Let’s see how the tables turn and how these ashy dudes got put in their place.