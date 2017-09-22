Dave Chappelle, D.L. Hughley And More To Appear On Netflix’ Def Comedy Jam 25 [Video]

On Tuesday Sept. 26, Netflix presents a celebration to top all celebrations in honor of the 25th anniversary of “Def Comedy Jam,” the iconic show that made giants out of ferociously funny black comedians like Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Underwood to name a few.

There will be surprise guests, tributes, unforgettable performances, and of course, laughs.

Will you be watching?

Amy Rivera for Netflix