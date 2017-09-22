Albert Haynesworth Sent A Bizarre Message To Black Women And Still Got His Brisket Headazz Handed To Him

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

Albert Haynesworth Is Still Betting Dragged

Albert Haynesworth has heard your complaints. He knows that he’s said some questionable things about black woman and has gotten dragged for it. So he responded with a PSA to black women that’s…something.

So basically he wants to show how much he loves black women by saying he’ll bust a nut. That’s progress! No? Exactly. Thus the dragging commenced and got ugly early. Take a look…

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus