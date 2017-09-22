This What He Likes? Kevin Hart’s Side-Rib Struggle Twerks Her Cole Slaw Cakes At Strip Club [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

Image via Splash/Getty

Kevin Hart’s Mistress Montia Sabbag Dances On The Pole

The woman who came forward to confess that she was indeed Kevin Hart‘s slide claims she’s not a stripper, and after seeing this video, we believe her.

In a press conference with scandalous scallywag whisperer Lisa Bloom, Montia Sabbag admitted that she did indeed have sex with Kevin Hart, but rebutted rumors that she was a stripper. But TMZ dug up this video of Montia workin’ the pole sometime between 2011-2013 when she was a bartender at The Golden Banana in Boston.

The video below was reportedly shot after hours for sh!ts-and-giggles.

Would you run a tip-drill on Kevin’s minimally-caked mistress?

Flip the page to see more of her…

When you finish that last load of laundry! 😁😂 🎶 @daboydame 🔥🔥 #dance

A post shared by Montia Sabbag (@msmontiasabbag) on

New year. Same chick.

A post shared by Montia Sabbag (@msmontiasabbag) on

TAZ

A post shared by Montia Sabbag (@msmontiasabbag) on

LBC PRIDE

A post shared by Montia Sabbag (@msmontiasabbag) on

Dab scars and all.

A post shared by Montia Sabbag (@msmontiasabbag) on

    Playing in this starstruck planet.

    A post shared by Montia Sabbag (@msmontiasabbag) on

