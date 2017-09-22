This What He Likes? Kevin Hart’s Side-Rib Struggle Twerks Her Cole Slaw Cakes At Strip Club [Video]

Image via Splash/Getty

Kevin Hart’s Mistress Montia Sabbag Dances On The Pole

The woman who came forward to confess that she was indeed Kevin Hart‘s slide claims she’s not a stripper, and after seeing this video, we believe her.

In a press conference with scandalous scallywag whisperer Lisa Bloom, Montia Sabbag admitted that she did indeed have sex with Kevin Hart, but rebutted rumors that she was a stripper. But TMZ dug up this video of Montia workin’ the pole sometime between 2011-2013 when she was a bartender at The Golden Banana in Boston.

The video below was reportedly shot after hours for sh!ts-and-giggles.

