Hey Mrs. Carter! Beysus Flosses Her Post-Babies Bawwwwwdy On Date Night With Hubby Hov

Beyoncé And Jay Z Enjoy A Romantic Evening Of Boating, Art And Cigars

Beyoncé and Jay Z seem to have more date nights than EVER after the birth of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Bey posted a gang of shots of her date night getup on her website and Instagram Thursday.

US Weekly also confirmed Thursday that Beyoncé will hit the stage for a concert with Jay-Z, to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The show will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, October 17. Several Roc Nation artists are expected to perform.

Bey is killin’ the game right now with her thicker hips and bountiful bosoms…

