Hey Mrs. Carter! Beysus Flosses Her Post-Babies Bawwwwwdy On Date Night With Hubby Hov

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Beyonce and Jay Z attend the Roc Nation and Three Six Zero Pre-GRAMMY Brunch at Private Residence on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation)

Beyoncé And Jay Z Enjoy A Romantic Evening Of Boating, Art And Cigars

Beyoncé and Jay Z seem to have more date nights than EVER after the birth of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Bey posted a gang of shots of her date night getup on her website and Instagram Thursday.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

US Weekly also confirmed Thursday that Beyoncé will hit the stage for a concert with Jay-Z, to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The show will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, October 17. Several Roc Nation artists are expected to perform.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bey is killin’ the game right now with her thicker hips and bountiful bosoms…

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

#DateNight

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Cute coupled up shot riiiiight? Hit the flip for more

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

So fly… Looks like they did a little yachting and Hov enjoyed cigars.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus