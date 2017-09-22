Preciousness: Kimmy Cakes Credits “KUWTK” For Blessing Her With Hubby Kanye And Their Babies

us A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye & Kids, Has Family Outing To Bumper Cars And Ice Skating

Kimmy Cakes has been all about family this week. Besides posting a photo of herself and hubby Kanye West on Instagram Thursday, Kim also gushed about her fam during the Kardashian’s recent sit down with Megyn Kelly, crediting her reality tv success for matching her with the rapper.

“Even my worst experiences, I feel like have taught me so much,” Kardashian said. “I don’t think if I was doing what I would be doing now I would’ve met my husband. I wouldn’t have my babies. We’ve traveled the world. I don’t think we ever would’ve been to the places that we’ve been to.”

She makes some pretty good points. It’s interesting to think that when she first became famous she was dating Ray J, who is also married now, and they’ve both enjoyed a decade of reality tv employment. Things that make ya go hmmmmmm

Speaking of the West family though, Kim and Kanye were both photographed arriving to film at a bumper car party in LA Thursday with Saint, North and North’s bestie Ryan.

