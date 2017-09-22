Piers Morgan Jumped Out His Tufted White Leather Sofa Face To Write “N-gga” On Twitter

Piers Morgan Race Baits With “N*gga” Tweet

First of all, pray for Puerto Rico, Mexico and all of the surrounding countries, cities and towns changed FOREVER by hurricanes this season. People are losing everything! There are so many things international journalists could focus on right now and this wack azz pork and potato casserole eating beeyotch chooses to focus on the use of the word “ni**a” in an obsolete Kanye West single?!!

Piers Morgan must’ve eaten a ‘shroom crumpet yesterday before he came on twitter to rant about some irrelevant story of some white girls reciting the N-word. He used it as an opportune moment to use the word himself on his public, twitter account. Because “why can’t white people say ni**a?”

What a whiny, Caucasian idiot.

Should white girls be allowed to sing 'niggas'?

New column posting very soon. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

And he continues to provoke trauma in Black folks by continuing to use the word in tweets. But it didn’t stop there. He spelled it out 22 times allegedly, in his trash can article. (Something we don’t recommend anyone search for or read, which is why it won’t be posted HERE!) And let’s be clear, Piers says he “doesn’t understand why” white folks can’t use this word, but he absolutely knows why. He’s like a pervert who wanted to bring his perverse behavior to the train platform and ejaculate the word all over the seat. You may feel satisfied now Piers, but you’re GROSS.

Kanye's a talented, fascinating guy. I just don't understand why if he sings 'niggas', his millions of white fans can't sing it too? https://t.co/bus3nOuTNf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2017

The irony in a white man, using “n*gga” to defend the right for a bunch of Beckies to use the same word within days of Jemele Hill getting condemned for calling out the Candy-Corn-in-Chief for his association with white supremacy is LAUGHABLE. LOL.

Piers Morgan literally twirled and farted into his office chair today without getting reprimanded for SHYT. CONGRATULATIONS WHITE PEOPLE. Another W.

Peep some sensible, calmer than us, reactions to Piers reaching his wrinkled palms to type the N-word after the flip.