Krazy Kardashian Killer: Gun-Totin’ Machete-Wielding Psycho Runs Up In DASH Threatening The K’s

Woman Armed With Gun And Machete Threatens To Kill Kardashian Family

People are sick and tired of the Kardashian Klan, but this isn’t exactly the way to go about getting them out of your life.

According to TMZ, some psycho broad ran up in the Kardashian’s boutique DASH and pointed a gun at an employee, left, came back and pulled out a machete and began to scream about killing the Kardashian family.

“The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory! They’ll be f***ing killed!!!”

This lady need some help…and a lot less Kardashian in her life.