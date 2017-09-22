Pure Comedy: Chrissy Teigen Sent Her Mom To Fans’ Houses To Get Bananas For Her Recipe

Chrissy Teigen Has A Unique Way Of Grocery Shopping

Beside her career as a model, Chrissy Teigen is highly regarded as one of the most entertaining accounts on Twitter. Whether she’s calling people out with no remorse or flirting with her husband John Legend, it’s always hilarious to be an onlooker.

Last night, Chrissy’s antics took place when she was making some banana bread. She needed 6 browned bananas, and reached out to fans in the Los Angeles area to see if anyone had some she could take–she even offered her signed cookbook and pair of John’s underwear as a trade.

if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY. please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 21, 2017

Of course, people sent their pictures, and negotiations began. Turns out, by “assistant,” Teigen meant her mother. And she really did bring a pair of John’s underwear to trade for the bananas.

one of the cutest things I've ever seen @onairjake pic.twitter.com/5YxPXsnPNK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 22, 2017

If you’ve ever made banana bread and had to wait for the fateful day your fruit turns brown, you know how great these exchanges are between Chrissy and her fans. This is an example of using your celebrity for the most convenient thing possible, and we admire that.

Oh my god. You're in heaven. I woke up to a text saying that he was sorry there were only 24 in stock and I had no idea what you ordered — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 22, 2017

Oh–and her food acquiring saga wasn’t over there. She later ordered 5 bottles of A1 Steak sauce, then got 25 from Postmates. John tweeted her saying he got a text about it and was wondering what she ordered so much of.

Pure comedy.