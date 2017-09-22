Pure Comedy: Chrissy Teigen Sent Her Mom To Fans’ Houses To Get Bananas For Her Recipe
Beside her career as a model, Chrissy Teigen is highly regarded as one of the most entertaining accounts on Twitter. Whether she’s calling people out with no remorse or flirting with her husband John Legend, it’s always hilarious to be an onlooker.
Last night, Chrissy’s antics took place when she was making some banana bread. She needed 6 browned bananas, and reached out to fans in the Los Angeles area to see if anyone had some she could take–she even offered her signed cookbook and pair of John’s underwear as a trade.
Of course, people sent their pictures, and negotiations began. Turns out, by “assistant,” Teigen meant her mother. And she really did bring a pair of John’s underwear to trade for the bananas.
If you’ve ever made banana bread and had to wait for the fateful day your fruit turns brown, you know how great these exchanges are between Chrissy and her fans. This is an example of using your celebrity for the most convenient thing possible, and we admire that.
Oh–and her food acquiring saga wasn’t over there. She later ordered 5 bottles of A1 Steak sauce, then got 25 from Postmates. John tweeted her saying he got a text about it and was wondering what she ordered so much of.
Pure comedy.