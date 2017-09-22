Jay Z Visits BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge To Perform For Their 50 Year Anniversary [Video]

Jay Z Tells Behind The Scenes Stories For His Music

Jay Z has been performing his new album, ‘4:44’ at all the biggest festivals across the United States this summer. The latest stop for Hov was BBC Radio 1, where he performed 2 songs at the Live Lounge for their 50 year anniversary.

The rapper performs “Family Feud” and “Numb/Encore,” while also talking about both songs and how they came about in between performances. Jay says he wrote/finished “Family Feud” only 2 days before the album actually came out. And of course for “Numb/Encore,” he spoke about his late friend Chester Bennington and dedicates his performance to him.

You can watch the video of his two performances and mini interview on BBC’s site here.