Bueno, Perooo…Mexican Navy Apologizes For False Report About Girl Trapped Earthquake-Collapsed Building

Image via Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Mexican Navy Offers Mea Culpa For Trapped Girl Story

Well, this is certainly good news, but at the same time…how did this happen???

Yesterday, millions of people sat captivated in front of their TVs emergency workers in Mexico were attempting what we all thought was a rescue effort turned out to be…a hoax?

According to CNN, the Mexican Navy had to apologize for leading people to believe that there was a young girl trapped underneath the rubble that used to be her school following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that decimated Mexico City and the surrounding areas.

Deputy Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento said the reports of a 12-year-old girl hiding under a table were based on “technical reports” civilian reports.

By Thursday, authorities said they had determined the whereabouts of all the school’s students, both alive and dead, said Angel Enrique Sarmiento, deputy secretary of the Mexican Navy. Authorities confirmed 25 dead — 19 children and six adults — at the school, and 11 more were sent to hospitals, he said. Meanwhile, he said government agencies leading the rescue “had no knowledge” about a report with the girl’s purported name — a statement that raised more questions than answers. “We are certain that all the children either passed away, are in local hospitals, or are safe and sound in their houses,” he told reporters.

R.I.P. to the children who lost their lives. Our thoughts are with Mexico and the grieving families.