In White Folks News: Fergie Allegedly Called It Quits With Hubby Because She’s Tired Of Procreating

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Fergie and Josh Duhamel go to church for Easter in Los Angeles, California

Here’s Why Fergie Ended Things With Josh Duhamel

Singer Fergie has been keeping herself hella busy after dropping a new album recently. Probably trying not to think about her recent split from her husband of 8 years, Josh Duhamel. Although, Fergalicious never detailed the reason, she and her actor ex release a joint statement asking for privacy while they adjust to their new, coparenting routine.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Reportedly, a source close to the former couple and parents to 5-year-old son Axl told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Fergie’s choice not to have an second seed was what caused the end of her marriage. Fergie choosing to work instead chasing around a bunch of kiddies caused the union to crash. Radar also says, Josh wants a bunch of kids and mentioned to Fergie it was a “deal breaker” of she wasn’t ready to pop out a few siblings for their 5-year-old.

Fergie refused.

In related news, Fergie performed at an event in NYC last night and referred to her album Double Duthess as her “second baby.”

Categories: In White Folks News, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://story.ng/in-white-folks-news-fergie-allegedly-called-it-quits-with-hubby-because-shes-tired-of-procreating/ In White Folks News: Fergie Allegedly Called It Quits With Hubby Because She’s Tired Of Procreating – Story.ng

    […] Source: Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus