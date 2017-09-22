In White Folks News: Fergie Allegedly Called It Quits With Hubby Because She’s Tired Of Procreating

Here’s Why Fergie Ended Things With Josh Duhamel

Singer Fergie has been keeping herself hella busy after dropping a new album recently. Probably trying not to think about her recent split from her husband of 8 years, Josh Duhamel. Although, Fergalicious never detailed the reason, she and her actor ex release a joint statement asking for privacy while they adjust to their new, coparenting routine.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Reportedly, a source close to the former couple and parents to 5-year-old son Axl told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Fergie’s choice not to have an second seed was what caused the end of her marriage. Fergie choosing to work instead chasing around a bunch of kiddies caused the union to crash. Radar also says, Josh wants a bunch of kids and mentioned to Fergie it was a “deal breaker” of she wasn’t ready to pop out a few siblings for their 5-year-old.

Fergie refused.

In related news, Fergie performed at an event in NYC last night and referred to her album Double Duthess as her “second baby.”