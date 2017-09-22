Brownsville City Commissioner Apologizes After Audio Leaks Of Him Calling District Attorneys “F****n’ N-Words”

Texas Democrat Apologizes After “Private Conversation” Of Him Using N-Word Leaks

This is a hot mess! Brownsville City Commissioner Cesar De Leon is saying sorry this week after an audio clip leaked on social media Tuesday that reportedly features him using the “n-word” while referring to African-American colleagues.

“I want to begin by apologizing,” De Leon told The Brownsville Herald. “I want to apologize to the citizens of Brownsville or whoever had to listen to those tapes because there is a lot of profane language and that was a private conversation. It was never meant to be public, but it’s very important that people understand that I’m very apologetic.”

De Leon was reportedly recorded saying:

There are a couple of [F-word and N-word] that Luis Saenz is getting, and I don’t know where he is getting them from. They are coming down to my [F-word] city and now they are trying to [F-word] put everybody in jail because they think we are a bunch of Mexicans that hit our wives, which couldn’t be further from the [F-word] truth, but that is how they see us. They are [F-word] … and I would say this, that I would never dare use that word, but you know what, yes, there are a couple of [N-word] in there that think that all of us are [F-word] taco eaters.

You can hear the audio below:

De Leon was apparently talking about two black district attorneys working for the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Luis Saenz has also responded to the leaked audio saying,

“The people of Cameron County expect me to hire the most competent prosecutors that I can find, without regard to their race, and that is what I strive to do. Mr. De Leon’s remarks are very shameful and hurtful. It is extremely disappointing that they are made by a lawyer and a representative of the City of Brownsville.”

De Leon believes the audio tapes were recorded, edited and released by former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo, who he had a private conversation with.

Oh. The. Shade. Elizondo double crossed De Leon? DRAMA. Do you think De Leon should be fired?