Andre Harrell Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk Revolt Music Conference [Video]

Andre Harrell Makes His Annual Breakfast Club Stop

If you’re unfamiliar, Andre Harrell is the founder of Uptown Records, as well as former president/CEO of Motown Records. Now, he’s the Vice Chairman of Revolt TV, and stops by The Breakfast Club every year to discuss the annual Revolt Music Conference–this year with be the 4th, and they’re honoring Queen Latifah among others.

Harrell takes this time to discuss the upcoming Music Conference, as well as another series coming to Revolt titled, “Music Talks.” He also lets everyone know that VH1 didn’t contact him for the Hip Hop Honors, even though Uptown Records was an important part of the 90’s.