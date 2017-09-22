SMH: Candy Corn-In-Chief Double Dares North Korea Over Threat To Test Hydrogen Bomb In Pacific

SMH.

Donald Trump And Kim Jong Un Still Exchanging Threats

Donald Trump is still going back and forth with N. Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to NBC News, North Korea’s foreign minister reportedly said his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the United States.

The revelation came after North Korea’s leader called President Donald Trump “a frightened dog” and a “gangster fond of playing with fire” in an official statement released Thursday.

“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim said. “A frightened dog barks louder.”

Trump has responded to Kim Jong Un’s threat, with his own threat. He stated on twitter:

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Can they go have one on one fight in Antarctica or something?? We don’t have anything to do with this. SMH.