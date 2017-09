๐Ÿค›๐Ÿพ๐Ÿคœ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘€George ain't playing wit these young Street punks ๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ˜†๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜ญ. Knock yo lil #boonkgang ass out๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ. #StayFocusedBlacks๐ŸŒš A post shared by Boskoe100 (@theyhateskoebeen100) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Old George was trying to ring that young buck’s bell, huh?