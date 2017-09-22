Celebrity Seeds: Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Little Alexis Olympia

- By Bossip Staff
Pregnant Serena Williams watching the tennis at Roland Garros in Paris

Serena Williams Catches Some Z’s While Baby Alexis Turns Up

Anyone who has been around newborns understands that sleep is a real struggle, so we love this shot of Serena Williams sleeping peacefully while her baby girl Alexis Olympia turns up!

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!"

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

Adorable right? But even MORE precious is this shot of Alexis napping on her namesake Daddy which the Reddit co-founder posted to his page.

So dang cute.

Hit the flip for more from Alexis Jr.’s account

I stay classy even when @dakota_raine and @elisabethgarvin are not. 🙄👶🏽

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

We love how little Alexis has such sassy captions.

