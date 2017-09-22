Celebrity Seeds: Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Little Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams Catches Some Z’s While Baby Alexis Turns Up

Anyone who has been around newborns understands that sleep is a real struggle, so we love this shot of Serena Williams sleeping peacefully while her baby girl Alexis Olympia turns up!

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!" A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Adorable right? But even MORE precious is this shot of Alexis napping on her namesake Daddy which the Reddit co-founder posted to his page.

Out of office. This is Parental Leave life. She's clearly dreaming up all the startups she'll start… And Grand Slams she'll win…. And…. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

So dang cute.

Hit the flip for more from Alexis Jr.’s account