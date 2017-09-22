Celebrity Seeds: Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Little Alexis Olympia
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Serena Williams Catches Some Z’s While Baby Alexis Turns Up
Anyone who has been around newborns understands that sleep is a real struggle, so we love this shot of Serena Williams sleeping peacefully while her baby girl Alexis Olympia turns up!
Adorable right? But even MORE precious is this shot of Alexis napping on her namesake Daddy which the Reddit co-founder posted to his page.
So dang cute.
Hit the flip for more from Alexis Jr.’s account
We love how little Alexis has such sassy captions.