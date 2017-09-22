BlackGirlMagic: New Report Reveals African-American Women Driving Popular Culture

Nielsen & Rep. Maxine Waters Release Report On Black Women’s Behavior

Here’s something you probably already know: Black women are the country’s quintessential trendsetters, and everyone else is trying to catch up.

That’s according to a new report from Nielsen that Rep. Maxine Waters unveiled yesterday at the Congressional Black Caucus’ conference in Washington, D.C., which reveals the extent of African American women’s cultural, economic, and social influence and impact in the United States.

The report, “African-American Women: Our Science, Her Magic,” highlights the 24.3 million African-American women – who account for 14 percent of all women in the country – and their values around the environment, spending, social media and the way they see themselves.

They are more likely to own a smartphone, feel good about their appearance, make purchasing decisions based on a company’s commitment to the environment and donate to charities when compared to their White counterparts.

And with Black Twitter and hashtags like #BlackGirlMagic, are dominating the conversation on social media, according to the report.

“African-American women are setting trends for women of every race and ethnic background, and they are increasingly in influencing mainstream culture across a number of areas including fashion, television and music,” the report states. “Because they know that style projects confidence, staying on the cutting edge and projecting an impressive personal image are important to Black women.”