#BlackGirlMagic: New Report Reveals African-American Women Driving Popular Culture

- By Bossip Staff
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: U.S. Representative Maxine Waters is honored with the Sojourner Truth Women’s Leadership Award at the National Museum Of Women In The Arts on September 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

Nielsen & Rep. Maxine Waters Release Report On Black Women’s Behavior

Here’s something you probably already know: Black women are the country’s quintessential trendsetters, and everyone else is trying to catch up.

That’s according to a new report from Nielsen that Rep. Maxine Waters unveiled yesterday at the Congressional Black Caucus’ conference in Washington, D.C., which reveals the extent of African American women’s cultural, economic, and social influence and impact in the United States.

The report, “African-American Women: Our Science, Her Magic,” highlights the 24.3 million African-American women – who account for 14 percent of all women in the country – and their values around the environment, spending, social media and the way they see themselves.

They are more likely to own a smartphone, feel good about their appearance, make purchasing decisions based on a company’s commitment to the environment and donate to charities when compared to their White counterparts.

And with Black Twitter and hashtags like #BlackGirlMagic, are dominating the conversation on social media, according to the report.

“African-American women are setting trends for women of every race and ethnic background, and they are increasingly in influencing mainstream culture across a number of areas including fashion, television and music,” the report states. “Because they know that style projects confidence, staying on the cutting edge and projecting an impressive personal image are important to Black women.”

NEWARK, NJ – AUGUST 05: Jussie Smollett, Laz Alonso and Honoree Congresswoman Maxine Waters (C) accepts her award onstage during Black Girls Rock! 2017 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

