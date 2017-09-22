Tragic: 4-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Herself Reaching In Grandma’s Purse For Candy

Girl Kills Herself After Finding Gun In Her Grandma’s Purse

A 4-year-old girl in Florida was looking for candy in her grandmother’s purse, when she instead found a loaded gun. The girl, Yanelly Zoller, accidentally shot herself in the chest and died while he father was en route to pick her up, not knowing anything had happened until he pulled up and saw police cars surrounding the house.

Her 22-year-old father Shane– who is also expecting another baby–was driving to his parent’s house with a suit for his daughter so they could go swimming, but when he got there, his baby was already dead.

Shane was still in high school when Yanelly was born, and if it wasn’t for his parents helping with childcare, he would have had to drop out. Him and the mother had joint custody. Though this tragic event took place at grandma’s house, Shane told reporters that, “she was attached to her nana’s hip” and always loved visiting their house.

So sad. A GoFundMe for the little girl’s funeral costs can be found here.