‘Cross The Pond: Jay-Z Talks Wearing A Tiara For Blue Ivy And More At BBC Radio 1 [Video]
Jay-Z’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Performance And Interview
Jiggaman is in the ends, ya get me? While there he took a little time to chop it up with Clara Amfo to talk life, politics and music.
Jay also performed a few joints before he left.
You still bumpin’ that 4:44? Flip the page to see live renditions of “Family Feud” and “Numb/Encore”.