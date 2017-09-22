Life Is Good: Y’all Better Get Out Of Kelis’ Comments With All The Nicki MiNas Questions

Kelis Is Clearly Fed Up With Being Asked About Her Ex-Husband

Kelis was married to Nas for 5 years before the two broke up 2010, a whole 7-years ago. Rumors swirling about Nas’ new relationship with Nicki Minaj have been heavily fueled by the two’s constant photo ops together, so it’s not surprising that fans would go to Kelis to ask her opinion on the whole situation. But no matter the circumstances, nobody really wants to be asked about their ex-husband, especially when you already got a whole new husband and a baby.

People have been going absolutely wild underneath all of Kelis’ pictures on Instagram constantly asking questions about Nasir and insisting that they should have worked it out. She’s made it extremely clear before that she wants no parts of getting back with the rapper, telling a fan several years ago, “I divorced his cheating behind lol. I don’t want him back at all thank you very much.”

A post shared by Kelis (@kelisofficial) on Sep 20, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Now that Nas is being seriously connected with another love interest, all things fall back to Kelis, because people don’t know when to chill. One fan commented on a picture, “I really wish you and Nasir could’ve worked it out” to which she replied, “Seriously, stop.”

The icing on the comments cake is one comment a fan left underneath a picture that Kelis liked, making everything all the more petty. The comment said: “Nobody cares for a fake couple that’s trying to be the Walmart version of Jay z & Beyonce…Go Kelis I’m proud of you & yourself your so drama free…so Iconic fav idol”

“Walmart version of Jay Z & Beyonce”…OK, KELIS. Is that how you really feel????

Being asked about your ex from almost a decade ago has got to be the most annoying thing in the world so good for Kelis for (mostly) staying out of it. We see your petty likes and we feel you, boo.