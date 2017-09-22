Don’t Comey ‘Round Here: Howard University Students Protest James Comey’s Existence

Howard University Didn’t Give James Comey The Warmest Welcome

In August, Howard announced that it was naming James Comey as the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King endowed chair in public policy, and that he would speak at this year’s convocation, which formally welcomes the Class of 2021. He was appointed head of the FBI during the Obama administration and was fired by Donald Trump in May.

Though some esteemed former students expressed that they were happy with the decision that James Comey was the 2017-2018 opening convocation keynote speaker, it appears that many of Howard’s current students didn’t feel the same.

WATCH: Protesters sing "We Shall Not Be Moved" as former FBI Director James Comey takes stage at Howard University https://t.co/k8TBMzujwd — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 22, 2017

As soon as Comey took the Howard stage, a gathering of students stood up with their fists in the air singing the old Negro spiritual, “We Shall Not Be Moved.” Other chants included a call and response, chanting slogans like “I said I love being black,” “I love the color of my skin,” “This is the skin that I’m in,” “Get out James Comey, get out our home,” and “No Justice No Peace!”

Comey stood on stage silently during the protest, then followed with, “I hope you’ll listen to what I have to say. I listened to you for five minutes.” Before that could happen, the livestream of the event was cut on WHUR.

Though it’s obvious from videos that many students were not welcoming Comey into their school, a lot of comments on Twitter include former Howard students expressing their confusion of the protest, and saying there’s no reason for them to have treated him in such a way. The former FBI Director has been seen as being very “pro-police,” which could be a reason for the outrage.