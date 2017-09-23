Bae Of The Day: Torrei Hart Is Too Damn Fine For Kevin Hart’s Shenanigans In The First Place

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

(Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Torrei Hart Is Bae

Everyone is focusing on Kevin Hart and his cheating ways with his current wife, Eniko Hart. It seems like everyone seems to forget that Torrei was too damn good and fine to get cheated on her damn self. And ever since they split she’s only served to get finer and finer. Now Kevin is looking even dumber and dumber.

So let’s look at how damn fine Torrei has been and continues to be…

Do you, and tell the judgmental, trash talking haters to kiss your ass!

A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on

I'M ON THE HUNT FOR WHO I'VE NOT YET BECOME.

A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on

Yesterday was so fun. S/O to my boo @iamerica_kane for the photo. #athletesvscancer #fuckcancer #torreihart

A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on

    Fuck settling!!! I'm going after everything I deserve. Click link in my bio!! #torreihart

    A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on

    When you feel as good as you look. . . . . #torreihart #betweekend #actress #producer #goodvibes #blackgirlmagic

    A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on

    Happy Resurrection Day! . . . #torreihart #easter #resurrection #palmsprings #coachella 🌸🌸

    A post shared by Torrei Hart (@torreihart) on

