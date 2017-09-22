Kleenex, Please: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Tears Up Discussing Hurricane Destruction In Puerto Rico

Image via Pablo Pantoja/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Mayor Of San Juan Fights Tears Talking About Hurricane Destruction

We’ve seen far more natural tragedies over the last month than we ever care to see again.

While many in the U.S. mainland are trying to put their lives back together following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, folks in Mexico are still in recovery from the massive earthquake, and to see the loss of life and property in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria is beyond heartbreaking. It is reported that it could take 6 months to even get electricity back to the beloved island.

The entire Caribbean has been absolutely decimated and major, major, MAJOR recovery efforts are needed just to to BEGIN the process of finding a way to salvage the lands.

Recently San Juan, Puerto Rico mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz couldn’t suppress the emotions that she is feeling while watching her people suffer.

"The Puerto Rico and the San Juan that we knew yesterday is no longer there," San Juan's mayor tells @GadiNBC as she fights back tears. pic.twitter.com/M4yL7hHWe5 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 20, 2017

If you can spare it, please make a donation to reputable foundations and organizations that are aiding in the caribbean recovery. Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens but more importantly they are humans in desperate need of assistance.