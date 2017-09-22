HusKanye: Twitter Exploded When It Saw The New Thicker Yeezy
- By Bossip Staff
Chunky Kanye Blows Up Internet
Kanye West has been going through some changes. We see that he and Jay Z have been working on rekindling their relationship. And now pictures have surfaced of a thicker, healthier-looking Yeezy. Some people are insinuating that it’s a healthy step in his therapy and others think this means a classic album is coming. Either way, some good weight never hurt anybody.
Take a look at the reactions to healthy, chunky rap gawd.