HusKanye: Twitter Exploded When It Saw The New Thicker Yeezy

Chunky Kanye Blows Up Internet

Kanye West has been going through some changes. We see that he and Jay Z have been working on rekindling their relationship. And now pictures have surfaced of a thicker, healthier-looking Yeezy. Some people are insinuating that it’s a healthy step in his therapy and others think this means a classic album is coming. Either way, some good weight never hurt anybody.

Father Stretch My Pants pic.twitter.com/NleGmKocSj — Pickle Henry (@DeionGottaSTFU) September 22, 2017

Take a look at the reactions to healthy, chunky rap gawd.