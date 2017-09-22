Dame Dash Is Selling His Sneaker Collection And Some Legendary Plaques On eBay

Dame Dash Has Some Iconic Stuff Up For Grabs

Dame Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records , is selling his insane sneaker collection right now on eBay via the official Shoezeum shop. Dame has been known to be a devoted sneaker collector for a long time now, he was even a apart of the classic documentary Just For Kicks in 2005, which solidified with the public his sneaker obsession.

Dames Stash 550 pairs !!! Brought to you by @shoezeum x Camp Jame$ dropping tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ux98AkkODl — DAD (@Trinidadjamesgg) September 15, 2017

The auctions consist of several hundred classic sneakers includingNike Air Force 1 Roc-A-Fella, Roc-A-Fella 35th Anniversary Adidas Superstars, unreleased samples, and some sought-after collabs like Nike x Supreme and Nike x Undefeated.

In addition to the sneakers, Dame is also auctioning off some of the plaques from his years as a record executive. Those up for auction include platinum plaques from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Aaliyah, DJ Clue, and Cam’Ron. The College Dropout plaque is at almost $2,000, which seems like a lot, until you see that the Reasonable Doubt plaque bids have already made their way past $50,000. Whew.

If you wanna be the owner of some of Dame Dash’s old stuff, some of the sneakers that aren’t super rare are still up for auction for a reasonable price. But if you want a plaque…well, you’re gonna have to empty your pockets.

You can look at the nearly 600 items up for sale here.