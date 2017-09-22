For The Granola Eaters And Horoscope Readers: Jhene Aiko Dropped A Surprise 22 Track Album

Jhene Aiko Dropped An Un-Announced Album At Midnight

A trend made popular by our Queen Beyonce (always gotta give credit where credit is due) surprise album drops have become more and more popular with the artists popular enough to get away with it. The latest to put out an album without any announcement was Jhene Aiko, who advertised nothing but a link to her album at midnight on Friday.

This is directly following the release of her short film of the same name, ‘Trip’ that features music and poetry from Aiko herself.

The album is 22 songs deep, and has some dope features on there of course including her boo Big Sean, as well as Brandy and Swae Lee. Suprise albums are always good because it gives fans that extra adrenaline rush when they see the link, and also, there’s no real false expectations. Twitter users are constantly badgering artists and record execs any time an album is delivered even 2 seconds late, so unannounced releases are definitely always a good bet for big artists.