Usher Herpes Accuser Says Deadly Infected Peen Caused Stillbirth Of Her Twins!

Woman Claims Herpes Contracted From Usher Caused Her To Lose Twin Babies

Usher slinging alleged dirty D has had some deadly consequences according to his latest accuser.

The Daily Mail reports that a woman accusing Usher of exposing her to herpes says that she contracted the sexually transmitted disease after she and the singer had sex at least twice. Sometime after their sexual encounter, the woman says she fell pregnant with twins which were stillborn and says they died because of the herpes she contracted from Ursh.

Wow.

Just yesterday a male came forward, accusing Usher of giving him herpes during a gay sex encounter at a spa, now this. These claims were made in legal documents filed as part of a lawsuit in which the man and woman, along with a third woman, accuse Usher of exposing them to genital herpes.

Usher has refused to take an STD test, although he denies ‘each and every allegation’ made by the trio. One of the women named as Jane Doe in the suit came forward as Usher’s Atlanta based side-piece. She is asking for $20 million. It’s unclear if this is the same person who is claiming to have lost seeds over side-piece sex or the other Jane Doe.

This is getting bonkers. Meanwhile, Grace Miguel just gave ole Ursh a shoutout on instagram for being such a great husband.

That time my husband surprised me on our anniversary to a day of soul cycle with @shapewithangela , The Chagall Show @lacma , Pranayama breathing, Kirtan Chanting and yummy Moroccan food. #Blessed A post shared by Gracie (@enmemetemps) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

What do you make of these latest allegations?