No Isht Sherlock: The Hustling Harrises Tiny And T.I. Are Co-Habitating Again After Calling Off Divorce

T.I. And Tiny Reconcile After Nearly Divorcing

Here’s some happy news to get the weekend started right! Tiny and T.I. are calling off their divorce and living together again.

According to The Jasmine Brand reports an insider says the couple have weathered the storm:

“They’ve been together for years and they truly love each other. Both of them realize what they have isn’t worth throwing away.”

The biggest sign that the couple have bypassed their problems is that Tiny has moved back in with Tip

“The family is all living in one house now. She still has the other house, but it’s being occupied by someone else.”

And while neither Tiny nor T.I. is reportedly seeing anyone else, they are keeping quiet about their reconciliation:

“Everyone was in their business when they announced their split, so they’re trying to keep their marriage more private.”

Welp! This probably comes as a surprise to no one, but we’re happy nonetheless. Love these two together!