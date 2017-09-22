Drunk Uncle N.O.R.E. Goes On Everyday Struggle To Talk Best Hip-Hop Duos [Video]

N.O.R.E. Joins Everyday Struggle For Some Serious Rap Talk

N.O.R.E. is every hip-hop super fan’s favorite interviewer and interviewee. The past couple of years have seen him on top of the rap journalism game, and he’s equally as entertaining asking questions as when he’s being asked.

His latest interview is up at Everyday Struggle, where he and DJ Akademiks discussed all things hip-hop. Being part of one legendary rap duo, N.O.R.E. listed what he thinks to be the best duos of all time, the podcast revolution, and tells some hilarious unheard rap stories.

N.O.R.E. has too many gut-busting interviews to keep track of, mostly because he’s outrageous and usually pretty drunk. Hit the flip to see some of his best interviews to keep in your back pocket for days when you need a few laughs and a legendary story or two.