Scott Disick Still Tries To Pound Kourtney Kardashian’s Pint-Sized Poon “Once A Week”

Scott Disick Still Attempts To Seduce With Kourtney

In a short sneak-peek of this Sunday night’s 10-year anniversary special for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Ryan Seacrest hosts and brings out Scott Disick to talk about the state of his relationship with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian.

In typical Kourtney fashion, she gave Scott a super cold greeting as he entered the stage, after which Scott says there’s “like a zero connection” between them. “She made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know we are just co-parenting.” But then later adds, “No, she’s the only person I’ve ever loved in my love. I think she’s cute and stuff.”

When Seacrest asks if he ever tries to hit on her, his response is very blatantly, “Yeah, I try to f-ck her like once a week.” And if you’ve ever seen the show, it’s not hard to believe. When asked for her side of the story and if the door for rekindling romance is still open, Kourtney said, “The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times.” But we all know she’s also taken him back several billion times, soooooo…

There’s no word on how long ago this special actually taped, but now 19-year-old Sophia Richie is supposedly coupled up with Disick, so that Kourtney door might stay closed for a while longer. Scott’s flings with the youngins are most definitely getting under Kourt’s skin, and might be more disappointing her than making her jealous.