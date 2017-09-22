Plata O Plomo: Pablo Escobar’s Brother Ominously Sues Netflix For $1 Billion, “It’s Dangerous Without Our Blessing”

Image via RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images

Pablo Escobar’s Brother Files Billion-Dollar Lawsuit Against Netflix

Narcos has been a huge hit series for Netflix. The streaming service has just recently launched season 3 of the powder-coated dramatization of trafficking tales of Pablo Escobar and the coke-dealing cartels.

While most people are in love with the show, there is one man in particular who really isn’t feelin’ it. Pablo’s 71-year-old brother, Roberto De Jesus Escobar Gaviria.

Here’s what he told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I don’t want Netflix or any other film production company to film any movies in Medellin or Colombia that relates to me or my brother Pablo without authorization from Escobar Inc.,” Gaviria said. “It is very dangerous. Especially without our blessing. This is my country.”

That sounds a LOT like: “Run me my coins or it will get muy feo, comprende?”

Some might shrug that off as tough talk, but consider this, according to El Pais, a location scout, Carlos Munoz Portal, was murdered in rural Mexico on September 11 while simply doing his job.

Sh!t is real. So real that in addition to the somewhat sinister threat, Gaviria has also filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Netflix on behalf of Escobar Inc. Here’s what he told THR about the suit:

Netflix are scared. They sent us a long letter to threaten us. Right now, we are in discussions with them through our attorneys Browne George Ross LLP to obtain our $1 billion payment. If we don’t receive it, we will close their little show. You see, we own all the trademarks to all of our names and also for the Narcos brand. I don’t play around with these people in Silicon Valley. They have their phones and nice products. But they don’t know life and would never dare to survive in the jungle of Medellin or Colombia. I have done that. Their mothers should have left them in the womb. That is what we tell people like this if they come to Colombia.

We’ve seen what happens to people who fool around with cartel. At this point, we don’t even wanna use our cousin’s girlfriend’s bother’s baby mama’s password anymore.