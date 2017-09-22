Rush Hour Beatdown: Step-Mom And Daughter Beat Breaks Off Woman In Road Rage

Step-Mom And Daughter Popped Over Viscous Road Rage Attack

This is crazy.

Two Pasco county, Florida women completely lost their isht over a rage rage incident and started to violently beat another woman–and it was all caught on tape.

A witnessed noticed the Step mom and daughter driving aggressively, cutting people off and speeding. Sure enough, they got so upset that a slow driving car caused them to miss a green light, the pair jumped out. One woman jumped into the vehicle to put the victim’s car in park and the other woman ripped her out by her hair and attacked her viciously. That’s when the anonymous witness started to record.

The victim, Emilly Bailey said she would lose consciousness after getting hit multiple times in the face and body.

“When I looked into the woman’s eyes, I saw pure rage. It looked like she wanted to kill me,” Bailey told WFLA. “During those times, the daughter said, stop hitting my mom. Quit hitting my mom. And, then she hit me again. And, everything went black.”

Omg, look at the footage.

The Daily News confirms the violent duo have been arrested. helley Lyn Gamberling, 49, and the 20-year-old Alicia Scarduzio were charged with burglary and aggravated battery. Yikes.