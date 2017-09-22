In Way Too Bold White People News: Alabama High School Students Wear “Demon Chasin N****s” Sweatshirt

High School Students Wear Blasphemous Sweatshirts For Spirit Week

Sigh. Here we go again.

Two white students at a high school in Alabama are facing backlash and discipline after they were photographed wearing sweatshirts saying ‘Demon Chasin N*****’ and holding up horns. The photo of the students wearing the clothing in a hallway at Ardmore High School was shared on Snapchat with the caption “They let them wear this to school?”

When a teacher was made aware of the photo, Limestone County Schools spokeswoman Karen Tucker said the students’ sweatshirts were confiscated, but didn’t specify what discipline the students faced. She gave a statement saying, “The students’ actions are a violation of the core values of our schools system and do not represent the student body. We hold our students to the highest standards and we will not tolerate this type of behavior.”

This photo is thought to have been taken during the school’s homecoming spirit week for Wednesday’s “twin day” festivities. How spirited, indeed.

Again, nobody at the school disclosed what “punishment” was given to these two students, but unless they were expelled…it’s quiet for them. The fact that the school supposedly only confiscated after the photo was posted means they probably wore them to school more than once, and teachers at the school turned a blind eye to the completely nonsense.