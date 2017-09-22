Knocked Up: Kylie Jenner Totin’ A Fitness Tea Tummy Full Of Trappin’ Travis Scott

Image via Splash

Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby

Welp, it was only a matter of time we suppose.

Multiple sources have reported to TMZ that Kylie Jenner is pregnant as hell and Travis Scott is about to be a brand new daddy.

Word is that Kylie began to spread the word that she was spreading her legs so that Travis could spread his seed a few weeks ago at the Day N Night music festival.

Travis has also been telling his friends and family about his impending first born, and although Kylie doesn’t appear to be far enough along in her purported pregnancy, it is said that she’s carrying a baby girl.

Somebody check on Tyga. The hilarity is already ensuing.

Flip the page.