Exclusive: LHHH’s Moniece Slaughter Talks New Music, THAT Reunion Fight & Scamming Allegations

Reality Star & Singer Opens Up To BOSSIP

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s” Moniece Slaughter has her hands full as of late.

The reality show cast member is starring on the hit VH1 show, enjoying her first relationship with a woman and is a full-time mom to her son, Cam, with co-star Lil’ Fizz.

But the 30-year-old Californian has still found time to record new music, and BOSSIP spoke with Moniece to talk about her life, her music and all of “Love & Hip Hop’s” drama.

BOSSIP: Thanks for taking the time to speak with us. Let’s get right into it. There were reports that there was a huge fight during the reunion taping in New York this week. What happened?

Moniece: I won’t say the cast member’s name, but he (Zellswagg) pretty much physically attacked another cast member. For that, I feel like VH1 and Mona (Scott Young) and our producers of the Hollywood show have been fighting against (physical confrontations). They’ve implemented certain rules to keep us physically safe, and I see that a lot of times that people say Mona must be making them do this. This person that attacked Mr. Ray is a perfect example of someone coming on this show with their own intentions.”

She added: “They think that coming on and physically attacking someone that bad will keep you around. It’s deplorable. it’s disgusting, it’s nasty. So on behalf of the cast, I know that’s not what Mona supports, I know that’s not what our producers encourage. For me, that’s exactly why I choose to film w/ certain people.”

BOSSIP: This season, viewers saw you come to the aid of Teairra Mari as she battled alcoholism, staging an intervention and urging her to go to rehab. How is she doing, and what’s the status of your relationship with her now?

Moniece: “From what I understand, Teairra is doing great. Her EP “Rehab” is coming out shortly. I know she felt like my efforts to help her were not sincere and all for the show. She felt like I wasn’t a real friend. We definitely love each other, but this is the end of the road for me for the friendship. Some other things have occurred. I will always support her from a distance. Should she ever need me in a crisis i will be there. But I’m going to close the chapter on that friendship.”