Donald Trump Says NFL Owners Should Kick Black “Sons Of B*tches” Off The Field For Protesting The National Anthem
- By Bossip Staff
Donald Trump Says NFL Owners Should Fire Flag Protesters
Yall’s president came out his face to suggest that NFL players who dare use their first amendment rights and general freedom of choice to decide not to stand up for the national anthem at games should be fired by league owners. Oh, and he also made a point to call their mothers out of their names, because of course, he did.
Wow, such presidential language used to suggest that African Americans ought to lose their jobs over protesting for change in a system that doesn’t favor people that look like them. SMH.
