Donald Trump Says NFL Owners Should Kick Black “Sons Of B*tches” Off The Field For Protesting The National Anthem

Donald Trump Says NFL Owners Should Fire Flag Protesters

Yall’s president came out his face to suggest that NFL players who dare use their first amendment rights and general freedom of choice to decide not to stand up for the national anthem at games should be fired by league owners. Oh, and he also made a point to call their mothers out of their names, because of course, he did.

#Trump says NFL owners need to say “get that son of a b*tch off the field right now” to players who kneel during the national anthem. A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Wow, such presidential language used to suggest that African Americans ought to lose their jobs over protesting for change in a system that doesn’t favor people that look like them. SMH.

Getty Images