Protesters For Kenneka Jenkins Are Still Gathering Outside Hotel, Demand Police Release “The Real Tapes” [Video]

Despite surveillance footage depicting Kenneka Jenkins stumbling around deserted areas of the Crowne Plaza hotel moments before she wandered into a freezer, many people insist there is much more to the story. Social media sleuths have now claimed that the tapes must be tampered with and edited, and some people even insist that they see hands, feet, a boy in a blue jacket and a man in a white shirt standing motionless in the background or around corners of the video where Kenneka is seen struggling to keep balance in the hotel hallways alone.

As such, people are now gathered outside of the hotel, insisting that police release more footage and the “real, unedited” versions of these tapes so they can determine for themselves what truly happened on the night that Kenneka passed away.

