Baby Vegan Banger: Porsha Williams Got Even Finer After She Stopped Eating Meat
Porsha Williams’ Vegan Body Pictures
If you watched the RHOA trailer then you no doubt saw the moment that Porsha Williams announced that she’s exploring veganism and dubbed herself a “baby vegan.”
The season 10 banger actually pledged to go vegan back in July after watching the Netflix documentary “What The Health.”
“I watched “What the health” and “Cowspiracy” on *Netflix the other day and it took me over the edge,” wrote Porsha. “I had been contemplating making a serious lifestyle change because after turning 36 I made a promise to myself to treat myself better… mind body & souls. You know these days it’s all about being thick and fine and body positivity. Well I’m down for all of that but what about the inside will I be “fine” after 50 ?”
Swipe:🌞 … Confession: Okay so I have no idea what I'm doing but I'm up for the challenge. I watched "What the health" and "Cowspiracy" on *Netflix the other day and it took me over the edge. I had been contemplating making a serious lifestyle change because after turning 36 I made a promise to myself to treat myself better… mind body & souls. You know these days it's all about being thick and fine and body positivity. Well I'm down for all of that but what about the inside will I be "fine" after 50 ? Or will I continue feeding this temple of mine food that's not made for it. Anyway I'm now a vegan I'm claiming it for my life. I'm going to try to hold myself accountable by sharing some of the journey with you all. Today I'm headed to the grocery store with the mind set eat to live, not living to eat! My goal is simply that I'll have a better quality of life for a long time to come and a much older Porsha will thank 36year old Porsha for saving her life ! 🤦🏾♀️Please excuse any grammatical error I'm hungry! 😂 BTW these pics are pics I took this morning I have lost most of my extra tummy fat in only two days. Although the scale number is the same, it's crazy how I can see some slights differences already. No my goal isn't to loose weight, I just want to see what my body can do with the right food/ fuel in it. Oh also IF YOU ARE VEGAN GIVE ME YOUR TESTIMONY & TIPS BELOW😘 #RoadToABetterMe #BodiedByPorsha
Since then she’s not only been showing off plant-based meals…
she’s been showing off her plant-based baaaawdy that’s been looking better than ever.
Maybe we should go vegan too…
More of vegan fine Porsha Williams on the flip.