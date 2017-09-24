Baby Vegan Banger: Porsha Williams Got Even Finer After She Stopped Eating Meat

Porsha Williams’ Vegan Body Pictures

If you watched the RHOA trailer then you no doubt saw the moment that Porsha Williams announced that she’s exploring veganism and dubbed herself a “baby vegan.”

The season 10 banger actually pledged to go vegan back in July after watching the Netflix documentary “What The Health.”

“I watched “What the health” and “Cowspiracy” on *Netflix the other day and it took me over the edge,” wrote Porsha. “I had been contemplating making a serious lifestyle change because after turning 36 I made a promise to myself to treat myself better… mind body & souls. You know these days it’s all about being thick and fine and body positivity. Well I’m down for all of that but what about the inside will I be “fine” after 50 ?”

Since then she’s not only been showing off plant-based meals…

she’s been showing off her plant-based baaaawdy that’s been looking better than ever.



Maybe we should go vegan too…

