Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Has Parched Paparazzi Poppin’ Off To Procure Protruding Fetus Flicks
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Image via Bob Levey/Getty Images
Paparazzi Flock For Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Pics
When they see that new Kylie all the paparazzi go craaaaazy!
Hollyweird shutterbugs won’t be sleeping much for the next 2 months as every photographer in town is scrambling to keep a lens on Kylie Jenner and her growing pregnant stomach.
According to TMZ, Kylie is now Kardashian/Jenner #1 and the first photos of her baby bump are going to be worth BIG money. Way more than pics of Kim in a thong with reconstituted butt cheeks showing.
The madness has already begun and will likely remain at fever-pitch unless Kylie cuts them off at the knees and posts pregnancy pics herself on social media.
Flip the page to see Kylie’s first run-in with a parched pap.
More Stories From Bossip
Comments
-
http://story.ng/kylie-jenners-pregnancy-has-parched-paparazzi-poppin-off-to-procure-protruding-fetus-flicks/ Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Has Parched Paparazzi Poppin’ Off To Procure Protruding Fetus Flicks – Story.ng