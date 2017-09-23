Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Has Parched Paparazzi Poppin’ Off To Procure Protruding Fetus Flicks

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Image via Bob Levey/Getty Images

Paparazzi Flock For Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Pics

When they see that new Kylie all the paparazzi go craaaaazy!

Hollyweird shutterbugs won’t be sleeping much for the next 2 months as every photographer in town is scrambling to keep a lens on Kylie Jenner and her growing pregnant stomach.

According to TMZ, Kylie is now Kardashian/Jenner #1 and the first photos of her baby bump are going to be worth BIG money. Way more than pics of Kim in a thong with reconstituted butt cheeks showing.

The madness has already begun and will likely remain at fever-pitch unless Kylie cuts them off at the knees and posts pregnancy pics herself on social media.

Flip the page to see Kylie’s first run-in with a parched pap.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, Gut Full of Human

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://story.ng/kylie-jenners-pregnancy-has-parched-paparazzi-poppin-off-to-procure-protruding-fetus-flicks/ Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Has Parched Paparazzi Poppin’ Off To Procure Protruding Fetus Flicks – Story.ng

    […] Source: Original Article […]

blog comments powered by Disqus